Hi,

One of my Vivaldis is extremely slow when a new tab opens. After days of tracking, I suspect this will be the cause:

It shows initially "0 trackers and 0 ads blocked" and after several seconds, those numbers come up. So I have 2 questions:

How can I reset the numbers What makes those cause serious delay

I have other Vivalds work fine, so security software, my OS or the kinds are not the cause.