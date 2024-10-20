Delete trackers and ads blocked
Hi,
One of my Vivaldis is extremely slow when a new tab opens. After days of tracking, I suspect this will be the cause:
It shows initially "0 trackers and 0 ads blocked" and after several seconds, those numbers come up. So I have 2 questions:
- How can I reset the numbers
- What makes those cause serious delay
I have other Vivalds work fine, so security software, my OS or the kinds are not the cause.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@ilp0000 you can remove those numbers entirely in the startpage settings
@ilp0000 that's the counter of ads and tracker blocked...not the trackers and ads stored.
For slowness provides some more details, as OS and vivaldi version and check here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@ilp0000 said in Delete trackers and ads blocked:
It shows initially "0 trackers and 0 ads blocked" and after several seconds, those numbers come up.
Thousands of Ads & Trackers after a few seconds
How many tabs/windows do you keep open??
@mikeyb2001 thanks, but I just wanna reset the numbers only, not the whole setting, to see if it removes unnecessary stuff.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ilp0000 Hi, have you tried clicking the statistics?
But before resetting, would you be willing to share the file so others can test, and maybe you can make a bug report about this file slowing the browser down so it can be fixed?
The file is called
AdBlockStateand exists in the browser profile - look in Help > About for the location.
@TbGbe nay, it is an accumulated stat.
@Pathduck Thank you. I'll test for a few weeks. I've been in pain by this lagging (it took more than 10 seconds to just access google.com) for several months. If this reset works, I'll share part of it via a private path as it has everything for usage. Thank you again.