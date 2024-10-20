If you create a new tab on the top level tab-bar, it automatically creates its own tab group with itself as single member.

I observe this on 6.9 Linux & Windows. It may be more consistent, in a way. But I like(d) to have important tabs on the tab-bar top row, on its own. Besides consistency, I'm not quite sure what the purpose of this is. E.g. new tabs from that tab will create even more single-tab tab-groups, i.e. not helping organization in any way.