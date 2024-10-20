Allow single top level tabs w/o tab group
If you create a new tab on the top level tab-bar, it automatically creates its own tab group with itself as single member.
I observe this on 6.9 Linux & Windows. It may be more consistent, in a way. But I like(d) to have important tabs on the tab-bar top row, on its own. Besides consistency, I'm not quite sure what the purpose of this is. E.g. new tabs from that tab will create even more single-tab tab-groups, i.e. not helping organization in any way.
Or maybe it is a new setting somewhere?
Jon's screenshot on the release notes looks as I expect it to look. A tab in the top row of the tab-bar, displayed w/o a tab group:
@pklausner said in Allow single top level tabs w/o tab group:
If you create a new tab on the top level tab-bar, it automatically creates its own tab group with itself as single member
This is the default behavior. You have probably locked the second stack level. Unlock it by clicking this button
@WildEnte Thank you so much! That was it.