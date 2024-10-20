The sidebar of my Wordpress blog doesn't open anymore with Vivaldi
I tested it with 5 other browsers, including Brave and Firefox and the sidebar of my Wordpress blog https://www.strategicstructures.com opens (as it used to for 13 years) while with Vivaldi, it doesn't. Until a week ago, it worked with Vivaldi as well.
Any idea?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@kvistgaard It works fine in Vivaldi.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@kvistgaard You have a problem with our backend (server). Loading takes very long in all browsers. 20 secs to get content is very much.
Sidebar works in Vivaldi.
Please check your Adblocker extension or Vivaldi Blocker.
Try forced reload of cache with Ctrl+F5.
Try after deleteing cookies.
I'm not using an ad blocker. The force reload of cache did not help. I may try deleting cooking at some point, but now it will slow down my work.
@kvistgaard Does it work in Guest Profile?
Do you have disabled JavaScript in Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Global Permissions ?
Tried without any extensions in a test profile?
You have to wait 20-30 seconds (just check address field still loading, showing xxxx Kbytes at end), until the sidebar icon appears and the you can click it to open the sidebar.
I just tried it in private mode, and it works and opens fast there. So, I guess the next step would be to stop all extensions and turn them on one by one until I find the culprit.
Works for me instantly. My first check would be to enable/disable extensions one by one.