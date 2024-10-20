Please add an "Update Bookmark Icons" Button in Bookmark Manager...
-
leeuniverse
Like there is an "Update Thumbnails" button in the Bookmark Manager, please add an "Update Site Icons" Button, which personally is more useful than Thumbnails.
That way when we are looking at our Bookmark Links, it's much easier to tell what the Links/Sites are.
A better "contrast" visually between other sites/links. The "generic" Bookmark Icon is insufficient for easy visual use and differentiation between sites/links.
Thanks
P.S. "Update Icons" might be fine enough, just like the "Update Thumbnails" is understandable enough.