Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
When clicking on a link in an app, it should open in the incognito window in Vivaldi instead of the normal window.
Just helps to keep the browsing history clean.
Please note: This feature has already been implemented in Firefox.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.