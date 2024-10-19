@Inmazes, Phonzy is an generic name by the Defender for this type of Virus. Deleting the cache isn't enough, because this script reproduce itself.

The only manner to eliminate it is to make an complete scan with the Defender (can last much time in which isn't advisable to use the PC) or also using MalwareBytes, Panda Cloud Cleaner, etc.

Writeup by Andisearch about this Virus