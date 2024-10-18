New roomier density WITHOUT the floating tabs
Hey everyone!
So I just updated my Vivaldi instance, and while I love the new roomier density, but don't like the floating tabs.
Is there any way to keep the density while disabling floating tabs. CSS or otherwise?
Thanks!
@Erudious Nobody really likes those "floating tabs". In fact, they are not tabs but mere buttons. I wonder who decided to introduce them .
The blog says "Adapting to You, Not the Other Way Around". This is not the case. Nobody asked for buttons instead of tabs.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@matched i havent looked but did you check feature requests before stating that
Have you found anyone who said something like "Oh yes, buttons would be nicer than tabs"?
I only found someone who said he "doesn't mind". Most people here said they disliked the button style tabs.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
i think its only Compact mode but i agree there should be a way to get the regular tab Look if we wanted opera one style tabs we would use opera one
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
not an Endorsement or encouragement to use opera just an observation
mib2berlin Soprano
@Erudious
Hi, I just don't like the gap size and make a small mod, maybe you like it or change the size.
I bet there is a way to remove it completely.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102207/change-gap-in-new-v7-design
@matched
Hi, we have a lot of posts how much users like the new design, if you don't just use the old.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Now I have to change the settings on all my accounts. Usually, I set application appearance in my system settings - and the application uses these settings. The application should not decide for itself.
Firefox once introduced "Personas" to switch designs. So they left it to the user to decide on the design.
It annoys me when an applications comes up with something like "Hey, we have re-invented the eighties - don't you find it cool?"