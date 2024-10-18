sync not working
Sync not working, on my mac, windows and android phone.
One mobile net its working.
Ping 31.209.137.10, 100% packet less showing.
@swainasish2
Hi, are the devices all on the same network?
The server is up or we would have more threads.
--- 31.209.137.10 ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss
@swainasish2 said in sync not working:
One mobile net its working.
Does this mean if you connect over your mobile hotspot it work?
If yes your provider change something for example.
Pesala Ambassador
Sync was definitely not working all afternoon. Last sync was performed at 14:58
I logged out, and logged in again, which fixed it
@mib2berlin
Yes all the device are connected to same network. I am connected to our institute network. May the college firewall (forticlient) cause problem with sync. Is there any other way around ?
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@swainasish2 All Vivaldi services are currently working:
@swainasish2
Hi, you can talk to the IT people of your college why they block it. Maybe an admin know the Vivaldi browser.
I don't need sync active all the time, if you know you need your data at home connect to you mobile.
Open vivaldi://sync-internals and hit the button Trigger GetUpdate to trigger a sync.
Then all new data is on the server and you can use it elsewhere.
It's a bit cumbersome but it works.
@mib2berlin
Can you please mention
What should I ask to our it people ? I can't just told them my vivaldi sync not working, you guys blocked it.
I need to mention them which server they blocked, so the sync is not working.
@swainasish2 I can not test your LAN environment.
Perhaps firewall with broken implementation of TLS 1.3.
Try this:
- Open vivaldi://flags/#enable-tls13-kyber
box given
- Set to "Disable" at right
- Restart
- Open vivaldi://flags/#enable-tls13-kyber
@DoctorG I tried this. Still the sync not working. When on vpn the sync is working.
-
@swainasish2 the server admins can not do anything, they need to know your IP to check what is blocked.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG
Hi, @swainasish2 is on an university network, if a mobile hotspot and VPN work the uni admins block something but what?
@mib2berlin Perhaps institution could have a hardware appliance and it scans SSL for strange responses. Or they have a block list from Barracudanetworks, Cisco or similar broken "security" filters.
Who knows.
@swainasish2
Hi, sometimes Admins act like god's then your lost.
Yes, Vivaldi sync does not work for me, it connect to https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync but something is blocked.
If there is a nice Admin like me was you get:
Vivaldi, ah we can look into I have heard about.
Cheers, mib