Top sites – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3498.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot introduces top sites on start page, includes UI and regression fixes.
Wow! A Friday evening snapshot here too
I don't need Top Sites as I already have my top-sites added to speed dials. Thanks for the option to disable it!
BUG: Annoying issue was introduced snapshot ago:
- when you create a new Speed Dial group it appears on the left side of the current Speed Dial. I think something wrong with sorting logic. (Desktop version has similar issue too)
Top sites are much better to watch as a carousel under the omnibox.
I think entering them as speeddial is unnecessary.
@mariap
Please pay attention! This bug appeared again on current version Snap:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/763953
I think you have it called by the word "regression".
