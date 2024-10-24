Solved Missing Menu Icon and Incorrect Checkmarks
-
Pesala Ambassador
Two new bugs appeared with recent Snapshots. Still present in 6.10.3494.33
- VB-110397 View Menu Checkmarks out of Sync (15/10/2024)
- VB-110398 Vivaldi Button Menu Icons and Window Control Icons are Missing (15/10/2024)
I have no problem reproducing this on Windows 10. The first bug is reproducible in a New Private Window, or a New Window. I have tested with a blank custom.css file. The second bug is particularly annoying, because the menus are now only accessible with Alt+Letter.
-
@edwardp VB-106019 Already fixed.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
This post is deleted!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pesala said in Missing Menu Icon and Incorrect Checkmarks:
VB-110398 Vivaldi Button Menu Icons and Window Control Icons are Missing (15/10/2024)
Sounds similar to
VB-106019 Ctr+F11 Mode: Since 6.7 the Vivaldi Menu and Window controls(minimize,maximize,close) buttons are missing
Only happens if a user enters Hide UI mode and then toggles the Tab Bar back on. Kind of an edge case but confirmed bug.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
VB-106019 is confirmed, no developer assigned.
-
@edwardp VB-106019 Already fixed.
-
PPesala marked this topic as a question
-
PPesala has marked this topic as solved