scorpion56
I would like to clarify the developers of the Vivaldi browser, which browser will you update the browser to version 12 or to version 36? I liked the Opera browser, version 12 and 36 , I am a fan of the old Opera
@scorpion56 Please check for Opera 12 and 36 alike themes.
scorpion56
I meant
@scorpion56 You want a theme like old Opera 12 with all its buttons?
scorpion56
I meant to convert the Vivaldi browser to the Opera 12.18 version
scorpion56
and the express panel for bookmarks is like in opera 12 only in the new version