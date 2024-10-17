Nuova Snapshot Desktop 6.10.3494.33
Abilitato il Cruscotto nella Pagina d'avvio – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3494.33
Nella snapshot di oggi rendiamo il Cruscotto disponibile a tutti. E con questo, una tonnellata di correzioni.
Puoi leggere ulteriori informazioni sul Cruscotto nella Pagina d'avvio in una snapshot precedente.
Changelog
- [Address bar] Clicking on the Address Field’s magnifying glass doesn’t start a search (VB-110242)
- [Calendar][Tasks] Panels show empty state with items in local calendar
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 130.0.6723.63
- [Context Dialogs] Showing too often, when not expected (VB-110416)
- [Crash] On downloading password protected zip files (VB-109645)
- [Dashboard] Enable by default (VB-110376)
- [DashBoard][Web widgets] Leak memory (VB-110431)
- [Dashboard] Calendar, Task widgets scrollbars are positioned differently (VB-110417)
- [Dashboard] Change default webpage widget URL (VB-110487)
- [Dashboard] Incorrect long date format in the Date widget for Bulgarian (VB-110308)
- [Dashboard] Update Bookmarks string in context menu (VB-110492)
- [Dashboard][Bookmarks Widget] Use thin Icon style (VB-110415)
- [Dashboard][Calendar] Calendar/Task widgets reloads when they should not (VB-110385)
- [Dashboard][Calendar] Can not create new event (VB-110252)
- [Dashboard][Calendar] Don’t list task-only calendars in the chooser (VB-110363)
- [Dashboard][Calendar] Force me to select a calendar before proceeding (VB-110362)
- [Dashboard][Crash][Calendar] Crash while updating (VB-110377)
- [Dashboard][Feeds] All feeds look read (need difference unseen/unread/read)(VB-110496)
- [Dashboard][Feeds] Item link context-menu: partial fix (VB-110273)
- [Dashboard][Feeds] Opening a feed item link should mark it as seen/read (VB-110271)
- [Dashboard][Feeds] Selecting All Recent Feeds in Feeds Widget give empty list (VB-110493)
- [Dashboard][Mail] Add empty state for Mail widget and Panel (VB-110428)
- [Dashboard][Mail] Deleted and Spam included in Recent messages (VB-110087)
- [Dashboard][Mail] No difference between Unseen/Seen (VB-110427)
- [Dashboard][Mail] No difference between Unseen/Seen in Mail Widget (VB-110427)
- [Dashboard][Mail] Not reacting to selection of accounts (VB-110488)
- [Dashboard][Start Page] Reopen Last Selected Group (reopen to Dashboard) does not persist through restart (VB-110357)
- [Dashboard][Start page][Performance] Browser slows significantly with many open dashboard tabs (VB-110386)
- [Downloads] Download “Save Link As” should not use auto-numbering for existing filename (VB-110404)
- [macOS][Keyboard] ⌘+/= (page zoom) is triggered twice (VB-110412)
- [macOS][Keyboard][Mail] ⌘ + left or right does not work (VB-110424)
- [Menus] Image actions under View → Images and Animations are missing checkmarks (VB-110485)
- [Onboarding] Chromeless Welcome has chrome: not that type of “chrome” (VB-110411)
- [Onboarding] Stuck on new page when setting the default browser (VB-110421)
- [Permissions] Double location permission icon (VB-104861)
- [Permissions] Removing blocked-content popup for clipboard permission type (VB-104861)
- [Quick Commands] Window becomes dim and unresponsive (VB-110262)
- [Search] New profiles are seeing “[NEW] Search engine” (VB-110459)
- [Send to Self] Promote Vivaldi Mobile if you have zero devices (VB-110329)
- [Speed Dial] Center entries on page when there’s less items than columns (VB-110217)
- [Start Page] Change reopen speed dial setting to First Group when setting default Start Page group (VB-110379)
- [Start Page] Not displayed in Private Window (VB-110201)
- [Themes] Use custom icons in tab bar buttons (VB-110464)
- [Window controls] Buttons are wrong height (VB-110331)
- [Windows] Document icons feature Chromium logo instead of Vivaldi (VB-110016)