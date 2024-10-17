Today I found out that after closing Vivaldi on my iPhone, when I start it again, my previous private tabs are still there. Even after restarting the phone, the private tabs are all still there. So I tried to disable this behavior, but there is no option for it. Private tabs are there forever unless I manually close them all.

Please add an option to clear all private tabs when the app is closed. Just keep them in memory, not storage.

Thanks.