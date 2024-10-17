Start Page Dashboard enabled – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3494.33
-
In today’s snapshot we make the Dashboard available to everyone. And with this, comes a ton of fixes.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@Ruarí Do you suffer from insomnia? Thank you for your constant commitment.
-
@folgore101: Believe it or not I was up at 4AM today.
-
Not a bad amount of fixes for [check notes] three days. The people I work with are amazing!
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Since Atle first announced the Dashboard two weeks ago (ok 15 days… close enough) there have been [checks notes again] 60 fixes!!!!
EDIT: To be clear I am only talking about Dashboard fixes here.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
That would be four fixes every day to Dashboard alone … but only if you include weekends, which we don't… or do we!?
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@Ruarí I have no doubt, you anticipated me by 1 hour and 30 minutes.
-
7th is that the most fixes for a build?
-
@chas4: Nah, I don't think so but maybe the most when the last snapshot was only 3 days ago.
-
@Ruarí How do I turn off Start Page Dashboard, how to go back?
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@daysofnil said in Start Page Dashboard enabled – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3494.33:
@Ruarí How do I turn off Start Page Dashboard, how to go back?
Hi, go to Setting → Start Page → DASHBOARD and uncheck "Enable Dashboard"
When you want to rehabilitate it, do the reverse procedure.
-
nutcracker
I don't like the center-alignment of the speed dial tiles. How do I align them to the left?
-
[Start Page] Not displayed in Private Window (VB-110201)
Thank you very much.
I'll start to try the dashboard. It looks like usefull.
-
[Downloads] Download “Save Link As” should not use auto-numbering for existing filename (VB-110404)
The best fix i ever saw and so fast implemented, it was reported a few days ago.
A big thanks to our Vivaldi developer André!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG These small fixes are useful.
I have yet to see any need for the Dashboard. Just another hare-brained addition that makes a ton of work, while many important bugs and feature requests remain unaddressed after many years. Just a few of my pet bugs:
(VB-81477) Cheat Sheet Should Default to Collapsed (10/7/2021)
(VB-93590) Keyboard Settings Should Default to Collapsed (9/12/2022)
(VB-96359) Horizontal Menu Bar Does not Reach Top of Maximised Window (30/3/2023)
(VB-97070) Panel Toggle button is on Navigation Toolbar, but on Panel Toolbar Edit Dialog (27/4/2023)
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
[Quick Commands] Window becomes dim and unresponsive (VB-110262)
Nice this was reverted, now I can remove my CSS workaround
[Themes] Use custom icons in tab bar buttons (VB-110464)
This is actually a pretty significant change, if it works as I think. Does it mean we are allowed to change the Sync/Trash icons, and possibly also the New Tab button now?
Because I can't find these buttons in the theme button editor... are they supposed to be there?
[Windows] Document icons feature Chromium logo instead of Vivaldi (VB-110016)
Might be some bad feedback on this, depending on how
analconcerned people are about their icons
-
@Pesala I can understand that you need them.
I find the bugs annoying and reduce of usability.
-
mossman Ambassador
Feeds still broken for me - but I have developed a method to manually force a re-check:
- settings > feeds > uncheck "Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds"
- close Vivaldi
- open Vivaldi
- settings > feeds > check "Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds"
- it will show "Database Error Detected"
- click "Restore Feeds"
- click "Update All Feeds"
-
@mossman Had this resolved the feeds issue?
Or was this only a tipp to show how to force database re-check?
-
mossman Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Start Page Dashboard enabled – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3494.33:
@mossman Had this resolved the feeds issue?
Or was this only a tipp to show how to force database re-check?
This is only to manually update the feeds, it is not a fix.
I have to do this every couple of hours...