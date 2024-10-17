Kill "Start Page" tab that exists outside of either workspace
When you relegate your browsing to workspaces, it seems like you will always have one empty tab that is outside of any workspace which cannot be closed or removed.
Is this by design or is there a way to kill it?
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@5eagull said in Kill "Start Page" tab that exists outside of either workspace:
It's probably by design for things that are off topic of what you are actually researching at any given time
