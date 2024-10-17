Best tool to recover data from a formatted hard disk
I am using Windows 10 and I formatted the wrong drive of my hard disk where I had some very important data. I tried to recover the data with Easeus but I could only recover some of the data. What other tool can I use to get my whole data back?
@Vonn34 I boot with a Linux rescue CD/USB-Stick and use PhotoRec and TestDisk to recover data in NTFS drives.
Or do you mean: how to restore a disc image from daily HD backup ( i hope you made a regular backup)?
After formatting I installed the Windows in the same drive as well and when I asked people if I can recover old data, they are saying that the data is now overwritten by the new files and cannot be recovered OR is there still hope?
@Vonn34 No real chance for a regular user to recover data after you installed new OS. That is more a task for a specialised company whose task is disaster data recovery, costs a few thousand $/€ i guess.
