builtin Translator with V not working , is it with all ?
i found today that the built in Translator not working
Is it same with all here ??
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@kimoo Yes, looks like the translator is no longer working in Vivaldi 5.6.
They've probably changed the server-side implementation.
When you run outdated browsers on outdated operating systems, things will inevitably break and you will have to learn to deal with that.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Honestly most of the office tools offered I use Google's offerings still but search and other web browsing activities are done with vivaldi's built in features
@mikeyb2001 I trust more Vivaldi and its server location at Island when translating, but i never would sent any really private data to outside.
If users translate with Google tools they will train Google Gemini AI and loose privacy for content when sending to Google's US severs.
I guess many uninformed users even translate secret information in their companies and institutions with Google. Good, industrial spying is so easy in these days.
@DoctorG @mikeyb2001 @Pathduck
i just found that the translator working again , it may was a temporary problem from the sources servers
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@DoctorG my email is still gmail and I'm not worried about AI being trained with my info I don't use it with a company since I don't work