No image loaded anymore on website : :ERR_CACHE_MISS or ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT
Hello there,
Using the last version, I do have an issue since today. All internets image aren't loading.
I get the two errors in the console for each image.
- I do have some extension so I disabled them to test -> no change.
- I tried to flush my dns -> no change.
- I tried to delete cache and everything except my history and download -> no change.
Edge works on image, so it's not my connexion.
Any tips to debug this issue ?
Big thank's
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Check your settings make sure that you have the images allowed to load on the website you're on and use the cache skip when you load the site
You were right. I found that setting after a while.
Not sure if it was from one of my action since I didn't go in the settings for a long while.
Anyway, thank's for helping !