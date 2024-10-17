"Close All Tabs On Exit" option in Vivladi
Hello, it would be really nice to have the option to automatically close all tabs when you close the browser from the recents menu. This option is already available is several open source browsers, including Cromite and Brave.
I know there is an option to close all tabs with an exit button, but that's just not as convenient.
@XisrRein Strange - when I actually force-close Vivaldi (which I typically do when force-closing my Spider game) it does forget those ad tabs the game opened (because it was too hard to tap the teeny tiny "x" in those specific ads).
Maybe because I am not using the tab bar?