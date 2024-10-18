Vivaldi looks more granular than Firefox on MXLinux
-
At least, it does to me:
https://justpaste.it/g3af2
Firefox snapshot is top one.
//MODEDIT: tags
-
@danielson -perhaps it is more evident here:
Again, Firefox snapshot is top one.
-
Screenshots do not seem to do it justice.
Maybe if someone has similar situation can confirm and let me know how to improve.
-
@danielson Please provide more information.
- Linux distribution, version, desktop environment
- Display resolution
- Graphics/GPU information (
inxi -G)
- Hardware Accleration on or off
- Installed extensions
- Flags in use
-
Snapshot created on: 20241015_2100 System: Kernel: 6.1.0-26-amd64 [6.1.112-1] arch: x86_64 bits: 64 compiler: gcc v: 12.2.0 parameters: BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-6.1.0-26-amd64 root=UUID=<filter> ro quiet splash Desktop: KDE Plasma v: 5.27.5 wm: kwin_x11 vt: 7 dm: SDDM Distro: MX-23.4_x64 Libretto October 15 2024 base: Debian GNU/Linux 12 (bookworm) Machine: Type: Desktop System: Dell product: OptiPlex 7060 v: N/A serial: <superuser required> Chassis: type: 3 serial: <superuser required> Mobo: Dell model: 0NC2VH v: A01 serial: <superuser required> UEFI: Dell v: 1.31.0 date: 08/01/2024 CPU: Info: model: Intel Core i5-8500 bits: 64 type: MCP arch: Coffee Lake gen: core 8 level: v3 note: check built: 2018 process: Intel 14nm family: 6 model-id: 0x9E (158) stepping: 0xA (10) microcode: 0xF8 Topology: cpus: 1x cores: 6 smt: <unsupported> cache: L1: 384 KiB desc: d-6x32 KiB; i-6x32 KiB L2: 1.5 MiB desc: 6x256 KiB L3: 9 MiB desc: 1x9 MiB Speed (MHz): avg: 1414 high: 2432 min/max: 800/4100 scaling: driver: intel_pstate governor: powersave cores: 1: 1042 2: 2432 3: 2172 4: 1241 5: 800 6: 800 bogomips: 36000 Flags: avx avx2 ht lm nx pae sse sse2 sse3 sse4_1 sse4_2 ssse3 vmx Vulnerabilities: Type: gather_data_sampling mitigation: Microcode Type: itlb_multihit status: KVM: VMX disabled Type: l1tf mitigation: PTE Inversion; VMX: conditional cache flushes, SMT disabled Type: mds mitigation: Clear CPU buffers; SMT disabled Type: meltdown mitigation: PTI Type: mmio_stale_data mitigation: Clear CPU buffers; SMT disabled Type: reg_file_data_sampling status: Not affected Type: retbleed mitigation: IBRS Type: spec_rstack_overflow status: Not affected Type: spec_store_bypass mitigation: Speculative Store Bypass disabled via prctl Type: spectre_v1 mitigation: usercopy/swapgs barriers and __user pointer sanitization Type: spectre_v2 mitigation: IBRS; IBPB: conditional; STIBP: disabled; RSB filling; PBRSB-eIBRS: Not affected; BHI: Not affected Type: srbds mitigation: Microcode Type: tsx_async_abort mitigation: TSX disabled Graphics: Device-1: Intel CoffeeLake-S GT2 [UHD Graphics 630] vendor: Dell driver: i915 v: kernel arch: Gen-9.5 process: Intel 14nm built: 2016-20 ports: active: DP-1,DP-2 empty: DP-3, HDMI-A-1, HDMI-A-2, HDMI-A-3 bus-ID: 00:02.0 chip-ID: 8086:3e92 class-ID: 0300 Device-2: Mysher Tech IRIScan Desk 5 Pro type: USB driver: uvcvideo bus-ID: 1-8.3:4 chip-ID: 2e5a:1510 class-ID: 0e02 serial: <filter> Display: x11 server: X.Org v: 1.21.1.7 with: Xwayland v: 22.1.9 compositor: kwin_x11 driver: X: loaded: modesetting unloaded: fbdev,vesa dri: iris gpu: i915 display-ID: :0 screens: 1 Screen-1: 0 s-res: 3840x1080 s-dpi: 96 s-size: 1016x285mm (40.00x11.22") s-diag: 1055mm (41.54") Monitor-1: DP-1 pos: primary,right model: Dell P2222H serial: <filter> built: 2022 res: 1920x1080 hz: 60 dpi: 102 gamma: 1.2 size: 476x268mm (18.74x10.55") diag: 546mm (21.5") ratio: 16:9 modes: max: 1920x1080 min: 720x400 Monitor-2: DP-2 pos: left model: Dell P2222H serial: <filter> built: 2022 res: 1920x1080 hz: 60 dpi: 102 gamma: 1.2 size: 476x268mm (18.74x10.55") diag: 546mm (21.5") ratio: 16:9 modes: max: 1920x1080 min: 720x400 API: OpenGL v: 4.6 Mesa 24.2.2-1~mx23ahs renderer: Mesa Intel UHD Graphics 630 (CFL GT2) direct-render: Yes Audio: Device-1: Intel Cannon Lake PCH cAVS vendor: Dell driver: snd_hda_intel v: kernel bus-ID: 1-9:3 chip-ID: 046d:0a8f alternate: snd_soc_skl,snd_sof_pci_intel_cnl class-ID: 0300 bus-ID: 00:1f.3 chip-ID: 8086:a348 class-ID: 0403 Device-2: Logitech H390 headset with microphone type: USB driver: hid-generic,snd-usb-audio,usbhid API: ALSA v: k6.1.0-26-amd64 status: kernel-api tools: alsamixer,amixer Server-1: PipeWire v: 1.0.0 status: active with: 1: pipewire-pulse status: active 2: wireplumber status: active 3: pipewire-alsa type: plugin 4: pw-jack type: plugin tools: pactl,pw-cat,pw-cli,wpctl Network: Device-1: Intel Ethernet I219-LM vendor: Dell driver: e1000e v: kernel port: N/A bus-ID: 00:1f.6 chip-ID: 8086:15bb class-ID: 0200 IF: eth0 state: up speed: 1000 Mbps duplex: full mac: <filter> Drives: Local Storage: total: 238.47 GiB used: 16.09 GiB (6.7%) SMART Message: Unable to run smartctl. Root privileges required. ID-1: /dev/sda maj-min: 8:0 vendor: Kingfast model: N/A size: 238.47 GiB block-size: physical: 512 B logical: 512 B speed: 6.0 Gb/s type: SSD serial: <filter> rev: 1A0 scheme: GPT Partition: ID-1: / raw-size: 86.48 GiB size: 86.48 GiB (100.00%) used: 16.05 GiB (18.6%) fs: btrfs dev: /dev/sda5 maj-min: 8:5 ID-2: /boot/efi raw-size: 100 MiB size: 96 MiB (96.00%) used: 42.2 MiB (44.0%) fs: vfat dev: /dev/sda1 maj-min: 8:1 Swap: Kernel: swappiness: 15 (default 60) cache-pressure: 100 (default) ID-1: swap-1 type: file size: 3 GiB used: 5 MiB (0.2%) priority: -2 file: /swap/swap Sensors: System Temperatures: cpu: 30.0 C pch: 37.0 C mobo: N/A Fan Speeds (RPM): N/A Repos: Packages: 2518 pm: dpkg pkgs: 2511 libs: 1339 tools: apt,apt-get,aptitude,nala pm: rpm pkgs: 0 pm: flatpak pkgs: 7 No active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/debian-stable-updates.list 1: deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm-updates main contrib non-free non-free-firmware Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/debian.list 1: deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm main contrib non-free non-free-firmware 2: deb http://security.debian.org/debian-security bookworm-security main contrib non-free non-free-firmware Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mx.list 1: deb http://mirror.math.princeton.edu/pub/mxlinux/mx/repo/ bookworm main non-free 2: deb http://mirror.math.princeton.edu/pub/mxlinux/mx/repo/ bookworm ahs Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list 1: deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main Info: Processes: 245 Uptime: 6h 41m wakeups: 7 Memory: 7.56 GiB used: 3.71 GiB (49.0%) Init: SysVinit v: 3.06 runlevel: 5 default: graphical tool: systemctl Compilers: gcc: 12.2.0 alt: 12 Client: shell wrapper v: 5.2.15-release inxi: 3.3.26 Boot Mode: UEFI
//MODEDIT: text formatting
-
Maybe i should switch to OpenSuse Tumbleweed!
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@danielson You can certainly try Tumbleweed. It is presently on KDE Plasma 6.2.1.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@danielson You're comparing two completely different rendering engines here, Blink and Gecko. It's like comparing Apples and Oranges.
If you want to do a fair comparison, compare another Chromium browser like Chrome/Chromium/Opera/Brave etc. Then if you see a noticeable difference there might be a case for "something".
-
@danielson Font rendering is slightly different in Mozilla and Chromium browsers. Mozilla's a little bit sharper.
-
Can font on OS have impact too?
Just switched over to KDE Neon Plasma 6.2.
Font choice there looks typical Ubuntu style.
Also much better, more precise, just as nice as on Windows 11.
-
@danielson Between openSUSE and Fedora, the fonts I see, are different between the two. One must have fonts that the other does not have installed.
The system information quoted above, shows a display with very high resolution. At that resolution, I would expect fonts to display perfectly clear.
-
@edwardp - maybe tinkering with different fonts will make the difference.
Have switched to Carlito as default system font and both Vivaldi and Firefox look very good!
Still on KDE Neon 6.2 for now.
-
@danielson Glad Carito is working for you.
Linux desktop environments have some font settings.
In KDE, there is a setting in Fonts called Hinting, it enhances the rendering quality, it's more noticeable at the smaller sizes. The default is Slight. None, Medium and Full are the other options.
Another option is Sub-pixel rendering, this default is RGB and this setting does not work with CRT monitors.
There is an (i) icon next to the settings, mousing over them explains them in more detail.
-
@edwardp - thank you!
Will try to keep this in mind.
My memory plays alot of tricks on me.