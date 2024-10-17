Possibility to block auto-opening of downloaded PDF:s
-
AgneTallroth
This is something I find extremely frustrating:
Every time I have downloaded a .PDF in Vivaldi; Android(?) tries to open it.
- I definitely don't want this "feature."
- Only download the file.
- Nothing else.
-
Not sure whether works like you expect
Latest Snap
-
@Zalex108
Unfortunately, it doesn't help. A downloaded pdf file immediately prompts: what do you want to open me with?
There is also a flag
#android-open-pdf-inline
but disabling it doesn't help either.
-
AgneTallroth
These are my settings:
- Download location: SD Card /storage/2D43-44FD/Download
- Ask where to save files: Off
- Automatically open PDFs: Off
- External download manager: Off
I'm still asked to choose which app to use for opening the PDF after each download is completed.
Definitely not something I want to do when downloading a hundred files.