Some tips for increase the reputation to get access to webmail
Hello, I'm user of vivaldi a long time ago, and in me new startup i prefer to use the mail of vivaldi so there are some tips to get the reputation up?
@cazapromos welcome to the forum. Vivaldi webmail is just a gift for community members. Your reputation will increase the more you participate or use the browser while sync is active.
To use webmail for business purposes is not recommended. You will want to have a service that has a 24h support and uptime guarantees etc.
Vivaldi recommend FastMail
https://vivaldi.com/blog/privacy-alternatives-to-gmail-fastmail/
@WildEnte i see, for the moment i prefer proton but thanks for the reply. the uptime is important.
