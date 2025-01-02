Free Custom Icons?
mikeyb2001
Anyone know where to get custom icons for free
i am specifically looking for the Ellipses and Back and forward arrows from Chrome the rest seem ok
oudstand
@mikeyb2001 you can take a look at icons8.
sjudenim
If you like the Fluent (microsoft) icons
https://fluenticon.netlify.app
If you like Material (google) icons
https://fonts.google.com/icons
@mikeyb2001
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icons/svg
https://pictogrammers.com/library/mdi/
And here is a script that allows you to change the icons in the browser: