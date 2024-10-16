The ability of the cursor to change to a ‘pointer’ (finger) when hovering over a speed dial bookmark
Gowk Translator
Just like when you hover a link
@Gowk
How is this?
.speeddial .dial > .thumbnail-image {cursor:pointer;}
Gowk Translator
@shifte How do I apply it?
@Gowk
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Open vivaldi://experiments
Enable "Allow for using CSS modifications".
Open Appearance section in settings.
Under "Custom UI Modifications" choose the folder you want to use.
Place your CSS files inside this folder.
Restart Vivaldi to see them in effect.
Enjoy Vivaldi!
Gowk Translator
@shifte it only applied to "+" button
@Gowk same with
.speeddial .dial {cursor:pointer;}?
@Hadden89 missing dot.
.speeddial .dial {cursor:pointer;}