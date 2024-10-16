I arrange by speed dial tiles in a list from A to Z.

So I have 26 tabs on the speed dial bar.

(I'm on big tablet display for such many tabs)

The funny situation is like this:

While editing 1 tile in the speed dial tab A,

i needed to switch to speed dial Z to edit another one;

and the animation started.

The animation took like a while that I could even

take a sip of coffee to see the animation moving.

I wish there could be 1 option in settings to

disable the speed dial animation.