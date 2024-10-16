Option in settings to disable Speed Dial animation
-
I arrange by speed dial tiles in a list from A to Z.
So I have 26 tabs on the speed dial bar.
(I'm on big tablet display for such many tabs)
The funny situation is like this:
While editing 1 tile in the speed dial tab A,
i needed to switch to speed dial Z to edit another one;
and the animation started.
The animation took like a while that I could even
take a sip of coffee to see the animation moving.
I wish there could be 1 option in settings to
disable the speed dial animation.