Enhancing speed-dial
-
Gowk Translator
Please center bookmarks on the speed dial, regardless of the number of columns. The alignment should remain centered even when the number of items is fewer than the selected rows or unlimited. Additionally, please implement a 'pointer' cursor (hand icon) when hovering over a speed dial bookmark
-
@Gowk Speed Dial is always centered here, no matter what. I don't know how you would off-center it.
The hand icon is a good idea. Unfortunately, you have made two asks in a feature request, which is not allowed. I will lock this topic and ask you to newly make two feature requests to seek votes.
-
AAyespy locked this topic
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests