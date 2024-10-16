How to install this website?
I managed to install yt music in the past but for some reason in apple music it only gives me the create shortcut option, I want it to automatically open a window and not just the tab. see youtube video for problem: https://youtu.be/beVIugzAfKI
@Taalul You already have the website installed as an app. It opens in a new window as expected.
I see nothing wrong in your video, works just like it should.
vivaldi://apps to control the behaviour or uninstall the app.
@Pathduck Thanks! wasn't able to find this as I know very little about this browser.
@Taalul It's just like in any other Chromium browser. Unless you're used to Firefox, but last I checked Firefox does not do "Apps".