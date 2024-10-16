this is for you guys who say "Firefox is the Default answer to Privacy"
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Vivaldi Does Not and will Never Natively Add AI Bots unless you explicitly do it through web panels XD
Firefox's Code May Not Be Chromium but the fact Google Gemini is included even as an Experimental toggle would set off all kinds of Red Flags For me if i were completely anti Google
-
@mikeyb2001 Firefox Labs is like Firefox Studies, you need to check if they're really deactivated.
-
@DoctorG agreeing with me or making a counter point i cant tell
-
@mikeyb2001 I gree very much with a A
-
@mikeyb2001, it has been clear to me for a long time, even though Vivaldi is based on Chromium, that Mozilla has much more relations with Google than Vivaldi, Mozilla even collaborate with Google, M$ and Samsung about Web standarts. Far from independent of big companies.
-
OMG, this is such a stupid point. Look:
-
@mikeyb2001 said in this is for you guys who say "Firefox is the Default answer to Privacy":
Firefox's Code May Not Be Chromium but the fact Google Gemini is included even as an Experimental toggle would set off all kinds of Red Flags For me if i were completely anti Google
Vivaldi's code Is Chromium and the fact Google Search is included even as an optional search engine would set off all kinds of Red Flags For me if i were completely anti Google
-
@aminought Vivaldi has no agreement with Google. The only reason Google is even included is because a majority of users already use it, and prefer it. It does not have a custom link, as partner search engines do. It's only there for convenience sake. If you, as a user, added Google search, the result would be exactly the same as if Vivaldi saved you the trouble.
-
@Ayespy And? Firefox is bad only because it does the same thing, but for money?
-
And I don't see any proofs that Google Gemini is included because of contract, but not convenience of users.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@aminought I'm sorry. Did I say or imply Firefox is bad? I only made clear that Vivaldi's user-centric decision does not imply in any way a deal with Google. Whether someone wants to use Firefox should not hinge upon the existence of Google search in Vivaldi - because it literally means nothing concerning the subject of privacy.
-
@mikeyb2001 As Ambassadors, we don't say or imply negative things about users.
-
Streptococcus
Re: this is for you guys who say "Firefox is the Default answer to Privacy"
Librewolf is derived from Firefox, but does not send info to the mothership by telemetry or put ads in your face.
-
@Ayespy said in this is for you guys who say "Firefox is the Default answer to Privacy":
@mikeyb2001 As Ambassadors, we don't say or imply negative things about users.
sorry fingers were moving while i was thinking xD
-
I'll pretend I didn't see anything. Let's start with the fact that a browser aimed at privacy should at least have open source code. Does Vivaldi fit this criterion?
-
@aminought the only non oopen part is the user facing ui
-
@mikeyb2001 And even that is auditable. It's simply not free for others to adopt, modify, market.
-
@aminought Nothing about open source implies privacy (see: Firefox, Chromium) and nothing about closed or partly-closed source implies a lack of privacy. This is a false standard.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@aminought said in this is for you guys who say "Firefox is the Default answer to Privacy":
I'll pretend I didn't see anything. Let's start with the fact that a browser aimed at privacy should at least have open source code. Does Vivaldi fit this criterion?
i was trying to figure out how to defend my point and not sound like i dont know what im talking about since i only know the technical difference of firefox and that they are supposed to be the only get out of chromium option
so yes i literally typed whilein thought and pressed send