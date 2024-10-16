Move a tab to new window using a windows panel.
dhruva023 Supporters
Hello,
Is there a way to move the tab to a new window using the Windows Panel? Either by dragging outside or by right clicking and selecting something? I can move the tab between different workspaces but I dont see any way to move it to another window quickly!
Thanks,
Using the windows panel I don't see any way to move tabs to a new window.
You can set a keyboard shortcut to move current tab to a new window tho.
Otherwise, also with a keyboard shortcut, create a new window (Ctrl-N) or by using the "new window" button in the panel (on the left of the search field), and then you can drag any tab to the newly created window, using the windows panel
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dhruva023 In appearance settings and menu customization there is a windows list entry. Pick it and select “move tab to new window” in the right hand column under application commands and drop it on the windows list.
dhruva023 Supporters
@luetage Thank you!. Didn't know this exist.