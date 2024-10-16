could the left bottom mail icon stop showing this alarm icon, I don't need this alarm
-
stephen20241010
could the left bottom mail icon stop showing this alarm icon, I don't need this alarm, it is actually caused by my offline internet connection.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@stephen20241010 Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
Here are some helpful links:
Vivaldi Help
Vivaldi Features
Vivaldi How To
Vivaldi Tutorials
Vivaldi Blogs
Vivaldi Social
Vivaldi Snapshot vs Stable
Vivaldi Themes
Vivaldi's Troubleshooting Guides
Vivaldi's Mail Client
Vivaldi's Business Model
To turn off that notification, go to Settings and type: biscuit in the Search field.
One of the options is Logging. Select None from the Log Level pull-down list and that will turn off that alert. Please note, if there are any issues, you will not be notified of them, if that setting is on None. Warn is the default option.
-
stephen20241010
@edwardp thank you very much for your patiently reply, I thought it was not so easy to understand for a new comer, but thank you I already know how to deal with it.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@stephen20241010 You're very welcome. Thank you for using our browser.