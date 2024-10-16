Improved PDF reader
The PDF reader included in Chromium is not the best. Edge has a really good PDF reader, and Firefox's it's also pretty good.
Would it be possible to add Firefox's PDF.js as the default PDF reader in Vivaldi?
I've seen past threads about this, but they seem to be pretty old at this point, so I wanted to bring this to the attention again.
@daluar said in Improved PDF reader:
is not the best.
what does it lack? Is there some pdf it doesn't decode?
The only reason I open Edge is for quick annotations on PDFs, with the ability to save notes. Would love to see that added.
@iAN-CooG well, functionality related to annotations would be very nice to have and would make it perfect
As other people have mentioned in other comments and threads, Edge has a great one. Firefox's one has also more functionality in that regard.
Pesala Ambassador
@daluar Please don’t post duplicate threads. Just upvote and/or comment on the old thread.
ZZalex108 locked this topic
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62212/better-pdf-reader-needed
Please,
Continue there.
Thank you