Google.com page can load for 20 seconds.
It can take 10-20 seconds to open google.com tab. But, if it's already open or was open recently(like up to minute idk) it opens instantly. Same on my other profile which I heavy use(also it doesn't have any extensions, so they're not the case). Also, not dependent on if I login into google account. Same for private mode.
Google Chrome works OK, and google.com ping is stable.
I think it started about 2 weeks ago, maybe more. Quite annoying thing.
I understand that I can kinda wipe all my data and just get clean Vivaldi and it might fix it, but maybe there's other solutions? But well if no, what is the best method to keep as much data as I can(history, cookies, bookmarks, workspaces, profiles...) while "renewing" my Vivaldi?
Last Vivaldi version, Windows 10 Pro 22H2 19045.5011.
mikeyb2001
try flushing DNS Cache
To flush your DNS cache on Windows, you can use the following command in Command Prompt:
Open the Start menu and type cmd in the search bar
Right-click Command Prompt and select Run as Administrator
Type ipconfig /flushdns and press Enter
A confirmation message will appear if the flush was successful
Type exit to close the Command Prompt
mikeyb2001
@samaelxxi i'll take the thumbs up as that fixed the problem?
@mikeyb2001 yea, I guess. Just not sure if that's because of your advice or because I rebooted PC once in few weeks. Thanks anyway!
mikeyb2001
@samaelxxi said in Google.com page can load for 20 seconds.:
@mikeyb2001 yea, I guess. Just not sure if that's because of your advice or because I rebooted PC once in few weeks. Thanks anyway!
either way glad its working without having to nuke all your data in your browser
Pathduck
Windows PCs should be shutdown every day. Saves power, saves problems. Just my 2€
And a real shutdown, not a hibernate or sleep
mikeyb2001
@Pathduck for a "real" shut down to actually occur you have to be tech savvy enough to know to disable fast startup aka hybrid sleep
Pathduck
@mikeyb2001 Just disable Hibernation. No point on a desktop PC anyway
No
hiberfile.sys- no hibernation.
Not really sure if that also disables Sleep, but I never put it to sleep anyway, again no point on a desktop. It boots in less than a minute anyway