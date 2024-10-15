About the Gosub Engine

Gosub started as a project because some were not happy with the current state of web browsers. Even though it seems that there are many browsers available, most of them are based on the same engine. Futhermore, the two biggest browsers, Chrome and Edge, are both based on the same engine. This means that the web is controlled by two companies. This is not a good situation for the web. The web should be open and free for everyone to use.

But writing a browser engine is not an easy task. It requires a lot of knowledge in many obvious and non-obvious facets of the web, protocols, standards, cpu architecture, and more. This is why we need your help. With just a few developers we can bootstrap a new engine, but with more developers we can create a new engine that can compete and force the big companies to be more open and free.