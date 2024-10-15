Solved Sent Mail Message sort of disappeared
I just sent a message.. I have 4 accounts in the profile.
I cannot see it in the Sent "All Messages " folder, nor can I find it in any of the individual sent folders.
I can find it when I go to All Messages - Sent and search for it.
But then it is not like a real message. I can read it. But there is no flag related stuff in the context menu... when I choose "Move" it says "Cannot move from this folder"
in the words of the great Marvin Gaye... What's Going On?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@dalinar It's a known issue with the mail client, VB-110332, confirmed. Issue is being worked on.
@dalinar Is the date and time correct? How are your sent folders sorted?
Of course you can't move a message from All messages - Sent as it must always show there. The rest I'm not clear on yet.
Oh, mail in the browser I presume, not webmail?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Ddalinar has marked this topic as solved
gmg Vivaldi Team
@dalinar
What kind of account is this ? And is the message in the sent folder on the server?
I cannot see it in the Sent "All Messages " folder, nor can I find it in any of the individual sent folders.
I can find it when I go to All Messages - Sent and search for it.
What's the difference between All Messages - Sent and Sent "All Messages"?
I can't remember which profile I was talking about (I have a lot)... so I'll just wait for the bug to be resolved as apparently it was being worked on before I mentioned it.