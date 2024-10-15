I just sent a message.. I have 4 accounts in the profile.

I cannot see it in the Sent "All Messages " folder, nor can I find it in any of the individual sent folders.

I can find it when I go to All Messages - Sent and search for it.

But then it is not like a real message. I can read it. But there is no flag related stuff in the context menu... when I choose "Move" it says "Cannot move from this folder"

in the words of the great Marvin Gaye... What's Going On?