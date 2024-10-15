Named Tabs
I cant believe that Vivaldi developers have not think of this already.
I wonder if there is a feature that when you open a tab from your Bookmarks or Speed dial the tab gets the name you have given it when you saved it.
It shouldn't be that difficult since the browser has access to the name a site has been saved under. I think it would make things a lot easier when you have to manage multiple tabs.
Assuming it doesn't exist, can it be added with a future update.
Of course the user would have to click a check box to activate the feature.
Thanks.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@TomHatz you mean like this
All i did was delete the |Vivaldi Forum
as a demo
The functionality described is not for renaming a tab but that the Name given to the bookmark should be used as the tab name. For instance, if I go to
example.comand bookmark as follows with Name set to aaaa:
Then opening the bookmark should result in the tab name being aaaa and not Example Domain
Latest post requesting this, Tab Name from Bookmarks Nickname | Vivaldi Forum. Consider selecting to show support for feature request.
yes if you rename an open tab and bookmark it from what i can tell it does that
yojimbo274064400
Can you detail the steps as I am not seeing this?
FYI: my steps:
- go to Example Domain
- rename tab to aaaa
- bookmark tab
- amend Nickname to aaaa
- close tab
- open bookmark with Nickname aaaa
- note tab name is Example Domain and not aaaa
NB above animation is only repeated 3 times
skip the Manual Nickname editing as it should have already saved as that name
disable the metadata setting maybe
yojimbo274064400
Skipping manual setting of NIckname still produce the same result, i.e. tab name is Example Domain and not aaaa
Disabling metadata resulted in created bookmark being Example Domain instead of the renamed tab name.
-
@yojimbo274064400 manually Name it AAA or whatever you want it to be
-
I was pursuing this because of your earlier comment here that this was possible; if it were possible then @mikeyb2001 could avoid making an unnecessary feature request and/or voting for those that already exist.
Thank you for your help with concluding the issue raised in the thread is not currently possible.