Unable to access websites
I am suddenly unable to access several websites (i.e., Walmart), but are available on other browsers. This started right after the latest Vivaldi update and am not sure how to fix this without dumping Vivaldi. Please help!
@donndez Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Could be the Vivaldi Ad/Tracker Blocker too strict.
Try to switch off only for the site
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
