Locked out of email; don't know why
-
Hello! I just tried to get into my email account and it tells me it's been locked. I don't know why. I've been sending out job applications and need to continue. Can anyone help? Thank you!
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@amtaylor If you sent a lot of e-mails, it could be that it looked like spam and your account was locked as a result.
Go to this Vivaldi Help page and select Send us a message at the bottom. Select Webmail as the service, provide the requested information and someone should get back to you.
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Mail
-
@edwardp Done! Thank you so much!