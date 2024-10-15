Group of contacts
-
Hello,
I don't understand how to create a new group of contacts. I don't find the "3 vertical dots". Any explanations are welcome.
Thanks in advance,
Stéfane
-
@stef54700 welcome to the forum!
Vivaldi's contact management is somewhere between non-existent and extremely basic. The functionality you are looking for is not yet available. Please vote for this existing feature request
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53706/add-list-support-for-group-of-addresses
as well as this one
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync