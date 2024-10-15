search engine nickname bug or setting?
if i type a nickname in the search box in the start page then backspace it remains that search engine if i do the same in the address bar it reverts to default
@mikeyb2001 I can confirm this for 6.9.3447.54 + 6.10.3493.3.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I will confirm in tracker later!
will do thanks for confirming
@DoctorG reference number VB-110423
@mikeyb2001 Thanks.
I confirmed it now.
@DoctorG im guessing that setting should apply to both correct