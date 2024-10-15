Multiple lines for the tabs
Hello,
A few years ago there was a CSS hack on this forum that allowed you to have the tabs placed on multiple lines. I have usually 70 or so tabs open, and they don't all fit on a single line.
It worked fine until today, when I updated to the latest Vivaldi version, and it doesn't work anymore. Is there any extension or other method to have the tabs on multiple lines?
Use the Mod by @hababr in this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101084/css-mod-multi-row-tabs-and-more
@barbudo2005 Thank you very much, it works! I wish this was made official.
Said:
I wish this was made official.
Mods are official.
@barbudo2005 I meant integrated in the browser.
I ask you the following quiz:
Why do you think the possibility of mods was included when Vivaldi was designed 10 years ago?
PS:
Here's a hint:
All the team members looked at each other and someone said :
We are too few.