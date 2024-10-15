Solved bookmarks bar source folder?
my bookmarks bar (ctrl shift b), shows bookmarks from the speed dial, not bookmarks folder.. how do i set it to the bookmarks folder?
@dalinar I remember a old workaround:
Open Bookmarks Manager
Create a new empty bookmark folder
Set in folder property to be used for Bookmark Bar
Delete the New Folder
Now the Bookmark Bar contains all bookmarks
Pathduck
This was partly fixed a while ago, making it possible to right-click EMPTY space in the Bookmarks Panel and set it back to the root folder.
If there's too many top-level bookmark folders to create any empty space, it won't be possible.
And it's still missing from the Settings > Bookmarks dropdown where it would be most obvious to have it.