New features and UI improvement – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3491.3
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot introduces a few new features, along with UI improvements for bookmarks and speed dials.
1st, got the update late yesterday
SnapshotUser
Hello, I have a problem to open this website with the newest snapshot version.
This website is not accessible
yandex.com closed the connection unexpectedly.
Try the following:
Check connection
Check proxy and firewall
ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED
I open it with the Vivaldi stable and there is no problem.
I hope you can help me!
ahojo Vivaldi Team
@snapshotuser: Hi! Unfortunately, we were not able to reproduce the issue. It may be related to connection problems or too many requests, but it seems the problem lies on Yandex's side. Please try reloading the page if you encounter this again. If the issue persists, we would appreciate it if you could submit a bug report with the details at https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.
SnapshotUser
@ahojo: Ok the problem exist, I will send a bug report. thank you ahojo.
