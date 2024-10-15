Solved Select all tabs
stardepp Translator Ambassador
It would be very useful if you could select all tabs at once, which makes sense if you want to move, delete or pin many tabs, for example.
As shown in the gif.
@stardepp said in #Future request# Select all tabs:
select all tabs at once
In the Polish version it is called “Okna”.
I click the first one and holding [Shift] click the last one and they are selected. I can also select the selected ones by holding [Ctrl]. Exactly the same as in the file explorer in windows, as you show on your GIF.
Once selected, right mouse click.
[Ctrl]+[A] will also work but it will also select cards from other, synchronized, devices.
Or I don't understand what you mean.
Translated with DeepL.com (free version)
@stardepp If you're using the Windows panel, the standard keyboard shortcut Ctrl-A does work. So perhaps adding Select all to the appropriate menu (I'm not clear on where you intend this to work yet) would do it?
@stardepp Is not already do-able? Just add the select all command...
For choosing tabs is ctrl+left click as usual....
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Hadden89 No, that doesn't help. I mean it like this: one tab selected, then Ctrl + A to select all tabs.
And select a tab and use Shift to select several tabs, as you do in Windows Explorer.
@stardepp In Windows, Shift-click is extend selection while Ctrl-click is add clicked item to selection (as in, Shift selects everything between A and B while Ctrl only selects A and B). Ctrl already works for selecting multiple tabs in the tab bar, both Shift and Ctrl would work in the Windows panel.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Ryszard Thank you for this tip, yes you have answered my question.
Sstardepp marked this topic as a question
Sstardepp has marked this topic as solved
@stardepp said in Select all tabs:
A picture especially for you: