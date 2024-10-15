RSS Filter
is there options to save my filter rss item?
let say i have bunch of rss, i dont need to read some feed with some keywords, there is no options (i may not see the options button) to remove those feed i dont need, and keep/save those filter for later use, is there any options button for that?
mossman Ambassador
@unchanged yes, you can set up "mail" filters to work on feeds (as feeds are actually part of mail).
E.g., I don't want to see the frequently-updated "live" pages on the Guardian newsfeed, so I have a filter in the mail settings to find all messages "from:The Guardian AND subject:live" with action "Mark as read".
Now if I select to view only unread in the index all those annoying feeds are hidden. Also I can go to the filter, select all and delete whenever I want to clear those messages.
@mossman thank you,
my best action options is "Mark as spam". would be nice if there is an action "Move to trash" or "Remove permanent", anyway, now i have "filters"