@unchanged yes, you can set up "mail" filters to work on feeds (as feeds are actually part of mail).

E.g., I don't want to see the frequently-updated "live" pages on the Guardian newsfeed, so I have a filter in the mail settings to find all messages "from:The Guardian AND subject:live" with action "Mark as read".

Now if I select to view only unread in the index all those annoying feeds are hidden. Also I can go to the filter, select all and delete whenever I want to clear those messages.