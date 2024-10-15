Solved Access Denied
Access Denied try to access webmail.vivaldi.net/index.php/login/oauth
anybody was experience this issue?
@unchanged I have no problems to login to webmail.
As a new user you need some reputation to use Webmail. Using Vivaldi Sync, taking part in Vivaldi Social, having upvoted posts in forum will increase your reputation. Read more…
most time i use vivaldi just for read RSS, is this also increase reputation?
@unchanged as far as I know, that has no influence on reputation.
So you need to wait a few days or week until you can access webmail.
@DoctorG i may can wait for a couples years, not an issue, thank you
@unchanged Please mark your question as Solved, now that you have the answer.
@unchanged said in Access Denied:
i may can wait for a couples years
Huh! It will not take years.
Using Vivaldi Sync increases reputation.
