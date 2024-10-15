How do I increase the font of the right-click menus?
-
How do I increase the font of the right-click menus?
Could not find it in the settings or on the forum...
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@SVGuss said in How do I increase the font of the right-click menus?:
How do I increase the font of the right-click menus?
Could not find it in the settings or on the forum...
increase Zoom on the status bar
-
@mikeyb2001 That increases page fonts, which is 150% already, the right-click menu font still small though.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
sorry i Misread what you were going for you need to adjust that in your computer's settings menu this is not a vivaldi setting
-
@mikeyb2001 that's bad
-
@SVGuss Changing only context menu text size is not applicable.
You can increase the scaling of text size in Ease Of Access Settings of Windows.