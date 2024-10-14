is there an easier way of looking up the search nicknames
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
without navigating Vivaldi://settings/search OR having the Search Box active all the time especially for those of us that prefer the Chrome look
and Start hoarding SEs like @Catweazle
-
@mikeyb2001 Enabling the searchfield in the settings as button
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Hadden89 SMH thank you
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@mikeyb2001 You don't even need to have it on the Address Bar, instead there's plenty space on the Status Bar.
Then you can use the hotkey to focus the Search Field, default is
Ctrl+K
The button can even be added to the Panel Bar, but the bar needs to show otherwise the hotkey won't work.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Pathduck Even Better!