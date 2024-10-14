Make an ability to lock vertical tab bar with.

Occasionally instead of clicking on scroll bar mis-clicking on the side of tab bar and the resize action appear. It requires very precise clicking on the scroll bar which is very annoying. Especially if it happen several times in a row. Because resize action appear at the middle of the scrollbar.

Linux Ubuntu.

I saw previous requests from 2020 and 2022 years already archived. But this issue is very annoying thru years.

look at the sceenshot