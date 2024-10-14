Lock vertical tab bar width
-
Make an ability to lock vertical tab bar with.
Occasionally instead of clicking on scroll bar mis-clicking on the side of tab bar and the resize action appear. It requires very precise clicking on the scroll bar which is very annoying. Especially if it happen several times in a row. Because resize action appear at the middle of the scrollbar.
Linux Ubuntu.
I saw previous requests from 2020 and 2022 years already archived. But this issue is very annoying thru years.
look at the sceenshot
-
@snowman
Agree!
-
@snowman
Workaround/
#tabs-tabbar-container { pointer-events: none !important;}
-
Yes it works, tons thanks @shifte
file to change on linux /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/style/common.css:9730 @ Vivaldi v.6.9.3447.48
But the only issue here it will be reverted with next browser update. That's why I'm asking for a option in config. And maybe lots of people won't be able to change it correctly without knowing css.
-
@snowman Do not add to Vivaldi app folder.
Create own folder MyUserCSS in your Linux home folder!
- Create own folder MyUserCSS in your Linux home folder
- Copy your custom.css with the CSS code into it
- Open vivadi:experiments
- Enable Allow CSS modifications
- Close tab
- Open Settings → Appearance → Custom UI Modifications
- "Select folder" the folder MyUserCSS
- Confirm
Now in new Vivaldi window or after restart you will see teh change.
-
@DoctorG Did not figure out it could be changed this way.
wait, I cannot find 'custom UI modification' for the linux build. Is it for Windows only?
-
@snowman Which Linux?
Which Vivaldi install package (DEB, RPM, Snap, Flatpak)?
-
@DoctorG ubuntu 22.04, Vivaldi installed by deb package. v.6.9.3447.48 I hope the latest, because it frequently updates.
-
@DoctorG said in Lock vertical tab bar width:
Open vivadi:experiments
Enable Allow CSS modifications
Close tab
@snowman Had you opened in address field
vivadi:experiments, enabled the feature and restarted?
-
@snowman said in Lock vertical tab bar width:
Vivaldi installed by deb package. v.6.9.3447.48
And do not forget to update to 6.9.3447.54.
-
@DoctorG said in Lock vertical tab bar width:
vivaldi:experiments
My bad, missed that.
Hard way, but it works!
Tons of thanks Doc!
ps. it will update as soon as update manager will suggest that.
-
@snowman said in Lock vertical tab bar width:
My bad, missed that.
Such can happen, we are human.
Hard way, but it works!
Nice, it works for you to use modifications.
Tons of thanks Doc!
Your are welcome.
-
@snowman said in Lock vertical tab bar width:
ps. it will update as soon as update manager will suggest that.
How often do you let update manager check for updates? Daily or Weekly?
-
On Daily basis. I've checked now, new version is available.