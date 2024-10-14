Website now shows just a blank web page.
Just recently, the website https://www.chewy.com/ started showing a blank web page. In the developer's console, I see this:
- www.chewy.com/:1 The resource https://www.chewy.com/static/spa/chewy-home-ui/_next/static/css/573fc3c56359cf96.css was preloaded using link preload but not used within a few seconds from the window's load event. Please make sure it has an appropriate
asvalue and it is preloaded intentionally.
The page displays properly in Edge. Any ideas?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Issue could be cause by blocklist of your ad/tracker-blocker.
@DoctorG Ok, it looks like it was a cookie cache issue. I cleared that, and it's working now.
Thanks!