not staying loged in
-
When you close your browser it will sometimes not stay logged into your profile for data sync. Anyone have this problem? It says it lost connection and you have to resign in.
-
@kf4bog I am using 6.10 version and never saw this with Sync on Windows 11.
-
@kf4bog Do you use any VPN or Proxy?
How do you connect to Internet? DSL, Cable, Mobile?
-
On cable running Windows 10 on Vivaldi 6.9
-
@kf4bog Any security tool (Antivirus, Internet Security) on Windows?
Any privacy extension in Vivaldi clearing cookies?
-
Using Windows antivirus
1 popup blocker